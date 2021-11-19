In 2020, the app TikTok skyrocketed with everyone being at home and creating content. From Point of Views (POVs) to sports to just random hilarious videos about cats, there is almost every genre someone could imagine. It also helped ordinary people rise to the top of the internet, such as Charlie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Zach King, Bella Poarch and more.
However, other amazing TikTok creators have much fewer followers such as Frank Michael Smith. Smith has accounts on TikTok, Youtube and Instagram and has about 100,000 followers on each one. He mainly does informational sports videos and tells stories about embarrassing or funny moments.
Before fame, Smith was around sports his whole childhood. Whether he was playing sports himself or hearing stories from when his dad and other family relatives competed in the World Series or the Olympics. Between his two best and favorite sports, basketball, and golf, according to sportsbeezer.com, he represented his mother’s more artistic side of the family and made short videos for him and his brothers’ first YouTube channel in 2008.
Now he has about 1.3 million TikTok followers and about 600,000 subscribers on YouTube. Which, from starting to make videos in only April 2020 to having about 1.3 million followers, is significant.
Most of Smith’s videos are stories about sports that would usually not be on the news every day and some videos about embarrassing, funny, and relatable events that happened to him. His videos have bright and bold colored thumbnails that make them eye-catching and appealing to all people.
When he started his media career, lots of items helped Smith out to film, edit, post and more. According to sportsbeezer.com, the premiere of YouTube shorts helped to grow his channel by getting his short vertical videos out there. He told tubefilter.com that he added his middle name, Michael, so people wouldn’t get confused with other Smiths on the internet.
According to tubefliter.com, back when he was first starting a YouTube channel with his brothers in eighth grade, they filmed on software called DigitalBlue. Now, Smith is planning on eventually putting documentaries on television platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, and more.
He had begun with playing basketball and golf to now making around $1 million annually on social media apps. So, if Smith can go from a hobby of filming to having almost 1 million followers, there are endless amounts of possibilities for anybody to conquer.