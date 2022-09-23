webb telescope stamp
Image provided by U.S. Postal Service

Orbiting 100 million miles from the Sun, the largest telescope in space is ready to be shipped around the world, with its own postal stamp from the United States Postal Service. The stamp celebrates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s James Webb Space Telescope, and the full-color pictures it has captured.

The stamp is a forever stamp, which means that it can be used no matter the purchase date or price. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the stamp was dedicated in the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C.