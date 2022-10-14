Floresville, Texas, veteran Antonio Carrizales wished for one thing for his birthday: To receive 100 birthday cards.

Antonio is a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II. He served in the Air Force from November 1942 to November 1945. Antionio was stationed with the 326th Army Air Forces Base in Tampa, where he worked as a crew chief on the B-17 Flying Fortress and the B-29 Superfortress. Antonio was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory medal.