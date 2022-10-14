The social contract is an agreement between the people living in the nation and the government. In this deal, the country’s citizens give up certain rights or liberties in exchange for protection from the government. This arrangement has been the basis of democratic ideals worldwide, including the United States of America. However, a dangerous threat of miscommunication and polarization could lead to the downfall of this system as well as this nation.

In many cases, the government, an essential aspect of modern society, is misconstrued due to the various conflicting interpretations provided by the media. The government is either doing everything wrong or everything right, depending on the outlet, author and personal biases portrayed. The exact same topic can be covered in vastly different ways, causing confusion amongst the public.