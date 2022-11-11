percy jackosn

In light of the new Disney+ series set to come out in 2024, I have decided to write about the Percy Jackson book series it follows, and the writer behind it all.

Rick Riordan released the first book of the Percy Jackson series in 2005, kickstarting the fantasy series. Though the books are intended for middle-school readers, Riordan stated, “I didn’t simplify anything to write ‘The Lighting Thief’ because kids dislike being treated as stupid.”