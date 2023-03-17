video games
Photo provided

Debates about video games have been common and have only grown as more game innovations have been introduced. Many people, especially older generations, worry about the detrimental effects video games have on today’s youth. Despite the cons of video games, there are benefits of playing them that many people overlook.

It is important to know the determinants of gaming, even if the benefits outweigh them. Repetitive stress injuries (RSI) are the pain or inflammation in joints or muscles stemming from the repeated use of them. RSI is rampant in hands and arms among gamers. A few examples are carpal tunnel syndrome, De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, and stenosing tenosynovitis.