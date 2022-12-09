colorado river toad
Photo provided

The Sonoran Desert is a desert of 120,000 square miles. This vast, irregularly shaped habitat is home to the species bufo alvarius, also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad or the Colorado River Toad, which exclusively lives within the Sonoran Desert. This species is one of the largest toad species found in North America, measuring about seven inches in length.

This toad has a unique low-pitch weak toot sound that they make as well as psychedelic toxins, meaning they can result in short-lasting hallucinogenic responses. These toxins can also make humans deathly sick. The National Park Service urges visitors to leave the deadly animals alone and not lick the poisonous creatures. It’s not known if a specific event caused these warnings to be put out, but the agency wrote the post anyway. NPS stated, “These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. … It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth.”