SCHEDULE OF EVENTS Nov 25, 2022

Monday, Nov. 28
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Mater Academy Bay at Coral Shores, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Marathon at Coral Shores, 4 p.m.
Key West at Boca Raton, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mater Academy Bay at Coral Shores, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Marathon at Somerset South Homestead, 4 p.m.
Redlands Christian at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Key West at Monsignor Pace, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Marathon at Archimedean, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Marathon at Archimedean, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Key West at Miami Christian, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Key West at Mater Lakes, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Marathon at Mater Academy Bay, 3 p.m.
Key West at St. Brendan, 5 p.m.
Coral Shores at Monsignor Pace, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Coral Shores at Monsignor Pace, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Somerset Silver Palms at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Coral Shores at Immaculata-LaSalle, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coral Shores at Immaculata-LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.
Key West at Westminster Christian, 5 p.m.