FRIDAY, DEC. 2Prep boys basketballCoral Shores at Somerset Silver Palms, 3:30 p.m.Palm Glades at Marathon, 4 p.m.Key West at University School, 7 p.m.Prep boys soccerKey West at Coral Shores, JV-4/V6 p.m.Monsignor Pace at Marathon, 7 p.m.Prep girls basketballGulf Coast at Key West, 7 p.m.Marathon at Mater Bay, CanceledPrep girls soccerMonsignor Pace at Marathon, 4 p.m.Coral Shores at Florida Christian, 4 p.m.Prep wrestingKey West at H-Town throwdown, 3 p.m.SATURDAY, DEC. 3Prep boys basketballWestminster Christian at Key West, 7 p.m.Prep boys soccerKey West at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.Prep girls basketballGulf Coast at Marathon, 1 p.m.PaddlingKey West Paddle ClassicMONDAY, DEC. 5Prep boys soccerKey West at Doral Academy, 6 p.m.Prep girls basketballFlorida Christian at Marathon, 4 p.m.Coral Shores at Westminster Christian, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerKey West at Mater Academy, 3:30 p.m.SLAM at Marathon, 4 p.m.TUESDAY, DEC. 6Prep boys basketballMarathon at Horeb Christian, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerCoral Shores at Somerset Silver Palms, 3:30 p.m.Prep girls soccerKeys Gate at Coral Shores, 5:30 p.m.WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7Prep boys soccerKey West at iMater Academy, 3:30 p.m.Somerset South Homestead at Marathon, 4 p.m.Prep girls soccerSomerset South Homestead at Marathon, 4 p.m.Westminster Christian at Key West, 5 p.m.THURSDAY, DEC. 8Prep boys basketballMarathon at Posnack, 4:30 p.m.Coral Shores at MAST, 5 p.m.Prep boys soccerMonsignor Pace at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.Prep girls basketballMarathon at Keys Gate, 3:30 p.m.Prep girls soccerMonsignor Pace at Coral Shores, 4 p.m.