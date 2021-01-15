Career and technical education classes were recognized as the reason some students stay in school, and giving students a pass on end-of-year standardized testing ramifications due to pandemic-related constraints were among the discussions by the Monroe County School Board during the workshop of its Jan. 12 meeting in Key West.
Several items were approved in the regular agenda, including the creation of a new position emphasizing professional growth management and community relations; updating board policies; budget summary reports; student progression plan update; legislative policies with exclusions; and an agreement for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detention center facility education services.
The new staff position is “an area of critical concern,” said Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford, and feasible given belt-tightening and cost-cutting in related areas that resulted in a gain of more than $400,000 of unspent funds to warrant creating the more-focused position.
School finances overall are fine, reported Finance Director Beverly Anders. She said property taxes are right on target for the year’s projection, and that sales tax revenue is on pace to exceed projected revenue.
Student progression plans were updated upon a request from board member Sue Woltanski. Executive Director of Assessment and Accountability Dave Murphy said Woltanski requested the option of a “parent override” of teachers’ class recommendations for middle and high school students, whose parents seek input on their students schedules. Parents may request changes and, if approved, the changes are made. Murphy cautioned that math in particular is a subject in which pertinent student data is a strong predictor of student success, making it an area for increased attention on teachers’ recommendations versus parents’ desires.
Sibba Mira, career and technical education coordinator, shared that Key West High School’s Automotive Training Center received National Accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, culminating more than four years of work by the district. Students who earn these certifications can pursue internships and are employable right out of high school. Mira said she is hearing from local car dealerships and repair shops that they can hire students at a rate of about three a year.
School Board member Bobby Highsmith said the board endorsed schools offering a “robust” list of career training and that this decision has led to an increase in the graduation rate.
Mira said anecdotal data has shown career and technical class options keep students coming to school to pursue career training. More than 619 students earned information and technology certifications in 2019-20 through more than 1,000 individual certifications.
Mira said cybersecurity, game design and engineering courses are overtaking Microsoft Office certifications as far as student interest. Game design — one related to the Minecraft game — is offered to middle school students, with the hope of getting them interested in computer science and engineering courses in the future. Adobe web design also is offered.
A new pharmacy course is offered at Key West High through the health careers classes, Mira said. If successful, this could be expanded districtwide. A cosmetology course will be offered at Coral Shores High School next year.
Board Vice Chair Andy Griffiths asked about financial literacy education, advocating the importance of compound interest, savings plan and investments. Quickbooks accounting software is offered through an entrepreneurship career pathway, Mira said.
She said earning certifications at colleges are the new wave, which confirms the value of local schools’ certification offerings.
During the workshop on the Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards’ legislative proposals for 2021, the board approved goals of the state fully funding any new mandates; supporting teachers’ raises, especially including Volunteer pre-Kindergarten instructors in the pay scale, as well as using this year’s standardized test scores as a diagnostic tool and benchmark and not a pass-fail determinant.
At the meeting’s end, Woltanski led a discussion about how inmates in the Key West detention facility who turn 18 face more limited options for education than those younger than 18 while incarcerated, because they lose access to the internet that those younger than 18 have at the jail. The older students are unable to access dual enrollment classes or advanced coursework online. She said among the five young adult inmates of whom she is aware, 40% or two have tested as “gifted,” and she is concerned about their futures if they do not have better support to earn a diploma, or have limited job options when they are released possibly due to the rules in place for adult inmates.
Younger student inmates are provided a teacher via a 12-month contract.
“There are options for having those older teens be prepared for college, and we need to figure that out,” Woltanski said, which had the support of the rest of the board.
The school board attorney and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office attorney have begun discussions on this topic.