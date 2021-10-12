The Monroe County School Board and the United Teachers of Monroe (UTM) recently announced a tentative agreement regarding the 2021-22 Teacher and School Related Personnel (SRP) contracts. During the final negotiation session on Thursday, Oct. 7, after numerous meetings during the summer and fall months, representatives from the school board and UTM reached terms and conditions for teachers and school related personnel.
“We are very pleased with the results of our collaborative process,” said UTM President Holly Hummell-Gorman. We were able to agree upon well-deserved salary increases, as well as improved language in both contracts for our hard-working teachers and school-related personnel.”
Superintendent Theresa Axford said she was pleased with the completion of the negotiations and praised the bargaining team members on both sides, especially Harry Russell, who leads the school board team.
“Our mutual commitment to a collaborative bargaining process continues to result in timely and fair agreements,” Axford said. “On behalf of the school board, I am pleased that we are able to provide excellent compensation increases to all of our employees. We are an organization built upon the success of our outstanding employees.”
School Board Chairman John Dick noted, “I am pleased that we have reached an agreement at this time. I am glad that our outstanding teachers and SRPs are receiving the compensation increases and recognition for longevity of service that they truly deserve.”
The tentative agreement will now be presented by the UTM at informational meetings, with a ratification vote set in the next few weeks. Upon ratification, the agreement will come back before the school board for final approval at its Tuesday, Oct. 26, meeting, after which employees should see results in their Nov. 30 pay.