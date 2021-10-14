The financing of the five-year work plan for Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium in Key West, Sugarloaf School improvements and renovation of Coral Shores High’s athletic fields was shown in detail Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Monroe County School Board meeting held in Islamorada.
The Trumbo Administrative Complex, which aims to relocate schools’ administration headquarters, also is in the plan.
Executive Director of Finance and Performance Beverly Anders said the district is healthy financially and explained how the different funds could be applied to the various projects, saying sales tax primarily is applied to sports-related projects because of certain limitations on how it can be used. Additionally, borrowing funds, such as $29 million for Sugarloaf School renovations, was part of the five-year plan. Demolition of the old school has taken place but the playground remains, said Anders.
Executive Director of Operations and Planning Pat Lefere said the scope of work for Coral Shores’ athletic fields is not yet known. Community meetings of stakeholders at the school will be arranged. Coral Shores is expected to receive the same quality athletic fields that the district installed at Marathon and Key West high schools, he said.
School Board Vice Chair Andy Griffiths said it’s “noteworthy” that the district has to negotiate with a municipality on one of the fields used for high school baseball. Since Founders Park was created 20 years ago by the Village of Islamorada, there’s been an agreement and money exchanged for use of the space at Founders Park. The agreement needs to be renegotiated, said Lefere, because the contract terms do not reflect its current operation and usage.
Anders also shared how federal pandemic-related funds were spent in the Keys and said there is concern in the state legislature that some districts were not expediting the funding. It could turn into a “use it or lose it” scenario, but Anders said the Keys have successfully uses the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) and ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to improve learning during the pandemic and school hardening against threats. Much of the money went to payments to teachers and specialty personnel.
Superintendent Theresa Axford said, “We’re proud of using funding for salaries and buying quality materials for students.” A nurse technician has been added in every school as well as a guidance aide, which has enhanced use of guidance counseling services, she said.
Students’ mental health has been a concern during the pandemic due to feelings of potential isolation and adjusting to scheduling changes. School Board member Mindy Conn expressed concern about it in connection to student truancy and feelings of apathy. “We’re losing kids due to mental health,” she said.
Future funding of pandemic-related state grants could bring $13.3 million to the district, said Anders.
During lighter moments, the district watched a video on how students celebrated Freedom Week, showing ways teachers shared instruction about the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution in their classrooms. Aligning with the times, Axford said she’d like to establish a video library of the good work being done in Keys schools on the schools’ website for the public to access.
During Great Educational Moments for Students, known as the GEMS program, the school board recognized Coral Shores student Gage Cooper as a National Merit semifinalist and Sunshine State Scholar. He has a 4.6 grade point average and is taking six Advanced Placement courses this semester.
Madeline Langley and Kaya Sena were recognized as National Merit Commended Scholars and Tyler Gracie, a sixth-grader at Planation Key School, was recognized by Principal Lisa Taylor for his outstanding character and as “a genuinely kind person who always does the right thing.” Key Largo School thanked Jane Orr, a retired teacher at KLS, for frequent volunteering in the kindergarten classes and making a difference in the students’ lives.