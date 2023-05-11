The Monroe County School District, at its Tuesday, May 9, meeting, heard a glowing report about the 2022-2023 school year and approved various contracts, including a notice to proceed on the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium/Rex Weech Field project in Key West. Per its signed contract dated May 27, 2021 with Ajax Building Company, along with amendments approved April 25 by the school board, which heard to copious community input, the sports venue will be vastly improved.
Also at the meeting held at Marathon High School, the district approved its 2023-24 instructional materials budget for $2.140 million, as well as contracts for its Microsoft volume usage for roughly $260,000 and for building permitting and inspection services with M.T. Causley. The school board also addressed policy decisions and updates to its hiring policies, custodial services and a contract with Virco Inc. for classroom furniture for Marathon High. Prior to the meeting, the board had a retreat at which they covered some items on the published agenda.
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford shared a report that reflected on the school year. “We can look over the year and rejoice,” she said. “Principals are saying it’s been a great year and that it’s been the first ‘real school year’ in a while.” Since the pandemic, the schools have achieved “thrilling results in our athletic programs,” Axford said. “High school teams and athletes across the district have [earned] district, regional and state championships.”
In addition to athletic awards, she said the district has built community partnerships, along with other forms of collaboration in which the community is supporting the schools. “Activities such as heritage festivals, movie nights, magic shows, donuts with dads, lunch with moms … All these activities solidify community and school partnerships.”
There also have been amazing results in environmental education such as partnerships with NOAA, the National Marine Sanctuary, Dolphin Research, Mote Marine, Marine Lab, Coral Reef Foundation, United Way, History of Diving Museum, Eco-Discovery Center, Reef Relief, Everglades National Park, Ocean Heroes Educational Foundation and more. There have been several State Science Fair winners. “We’re hearing we should become a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) district with all this participation,” Axford said.
She also celebrated the musical theatre and drama programs throughout Keys schools, naming performances of “Into the Woods” at Coral Shores High School; “Aladdin” enacted by Key Largo School, “Beauty and the Beast” at Marathon High School; “Mean Girls” at Key West High School; “The Whiz” at Horace O’Bryant, while noting many others. The district also offers “standout music programs at all schools,” often earning superior ratings throughout the district from the Florida Bandmasters Association, she said.
Axford mentioned a new partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University for its aerospace program at Key Largo School for exposure to career and technical education (CTE) and said CTE programs are enabling student winners in state competitions.
She said the district ably implemented new curriculum and new testing this past school year.
The superintendent also complimented the group Marathon Champions for Change, which attended Capitol Hill Day and visited with representatives from the offices of state Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.
She also praised a new kindergarten swimming program at Key Largo School in partnership with the Jacobs Aquatic Center and Keys Kids Swim, which enabled 67 kindergarteners to learn to swim. The district anticipates this program expanding throughout the district.
Vice Chair Dr. Sue Woltanski said this program will save lives, and thanked the Children’s Foundation and Ocean Reef Foundation for making it happen.
The meeting included Great Educational Moments, which honored Marathon students for achievements. Jay Sweeney was recognized for pursuing and receiving a $5,000 second-place academic challenge for his independent project in “auto tech.” Dylan Ziels was recognized for being the third-rated pitcher in the United States for strikeouts and No. 1 in Florida. Fisher Coleman-Sayer and Casey Horvat were lauded for their knowledge of specialized technology utilized during the Academic Challenge and other events at Marathon, and Maicon Santos Da Costa was named an outstanding student for his expertise operating the school’s performing arts center’s sound system and for his volunteerism at a variety of school and community events.
Sayer is attending Mount St. Mary’s on a golf scholarship and Horvat is off to Florida State University to pursue a music career, added Amber Acevedo, the district’s communications specialist.
Upcoming is a teacher recognition banquet set for Friday, May 12, said School Board Chair Andy Griffiths.
The next Monroe County School Board meeting is set for Thursday, June 13, at Coral Shores High School. For information, visit http://www.keysschools.com.