When the Monroe County School Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 12, members will hear how federal pandemic-related funds were spent in the Florida Keys and discuss the five-year educational work plan that includes projects such as the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium in Key West, Sugarloaf School improvements and renovation of the athletic fields at Coral Shores High School.
As well, the public will see an inspirational video on how students celebrated Freedom Week.
The school board meets at Coral Shores in Islamorada at 4:30 p.m. for the five-year educational work plan workshop and the regular agenda at 5 p.m., both of which are open to the public. The board also has a 4 p.m. legal session about the Florida Safe Schools Assessment Tool, which is private. This is the primary physical site tool used in conducting security assessments. The tool is designed to help school officials identify threats, vulnerabilities and appropriate safety controls.
Executive Director of Finance and Performance Beverly Anders will share how CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) and ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds are being used to improve learning within the community as a result of the school closures and changes during the pandemic.
School Board Chair John Dick said it’s important families hear how the district responsibly used these funds. In other districts, expenditures were questioned, suggesting perhaps they were not used as intended, but Monroe County specifically funded positions that gave extra help to students and made schools safer where needed, Dick said.
Amber Acevedo, Coordinator of Professional Development and Community Relations, will share a video showing how students celebrated Freedom Week. Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said students memorized the preambles to the Declaration of Independence and Constitution and learned how these documents applied to their lives.
A public hearing to confirm various positions also will be held, and legal, travel and construction expenditures are up for approval.
During Great Educational Moments for Students, the school board will recognize school district employees, students, volunteers and community partners as “GEMS.”