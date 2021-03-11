The Monroe County School District will begin offering the option of full-time, in-person classes for all public school students beginning March 29, directly following Spring Break.
This option is being offered in response to a mandate from the State of Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, who sent the school district officials a letter last week telling them they weren’t complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order and threatened to take away funding.
The priority has always been to return all of the students to full-time in-person classes, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said in a news release issued late Tuesday. The district has continually consulted with local health officials about when it would be safe to do so. The district has not offered five-day-a-week, in-person schooling before because issues of community spread and juvenile transmission rates have dictated otherwise. Those factors are still issues in Monroe County and remain issues for the district, Axford said.
“While we will do our best to make this a safe transition, please be aware we may have difficulty ensuring students maintain a safe distance from one another while they are attending classes in-person,” Axford said. “Students, staff and visitors will still be required to wear masks and we will continue to emphasize the importance of hand-washing and sanitizing at all times.”
For planning purposes, the school district is asking all parents of public school students in grades sixth through 12th to complete a survey letting them know what they plan to do when it comes to their child’s attendance at school.
Options on the survey will include remaining on an A/B schedule for the rest of the school year or sending their child back to full-time school for the rest of the school year. If a child is currently attending full-time virtual school, they will have the option to continue for the remainder of the year or to return to full-time in-person classes.
The survey can be found online at https://keysschools.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_29b00jyPkzUXqMS.
The survey is available in English, Spanish and Creole. If a parent needs a paper copy of the survey, they will be available at all county public schools with grades sixth through 12.
The district is currently working on a new busing schedule and will announce that on the district website, in local media and on social media sites as soon as it is finalized.
The Monroe County School Board met Tuesday and discussed Corcoran’s letter and Axford’s emails to staff about the mandate. The board did not hide its displeasure about the mandate and taking the matter out of the district’s and the local offices of the Department of Health’s control.
“We are being forced to do it,” Board Chair John Dick said. “In hindsight, I hope it will be the right decision.”
Board member Bobby Highsmith was also not pleased about taking away home rule, saying the district was “following the guidance of the local health Department.”
However, he criticized the district for not doing enough to help students who were struggling with their academics because of the new schedule. He understands the frustration by the group of parents who contacted state education officials and told them the district was not complying with the governor’s order.
“They did nothing wrong,” Highsmith said. “They were only trying to help their kids. ... They should not be subject to retaliation.”
Highsmith criticized Axford for sending a “apology” email to staff that mentioned a group of parents complaining to the state.
Axford defended the letter stating it was only mentioning factual points, not blaming anyone.