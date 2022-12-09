social media
Photo provided

Whether it’s on TV or in magazines, society creates a standard for how men and women should look in order to be attractive. With the rise of social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, which force users to constantly compare themselves to their peers and influences as they scroll, self-esteem in young people has plummeted.

The American Psychological Association conducted a study on the impacts of social media on young women and teenagers. The results revealed “... using more [Instagram] on a particular day was related to increased self-reported state self-objectification [mental preoccupation with one’s physical appearance] on that same day. Daily [Instagram] use was also related to lower daily life satisfaction and higher daily negative mood.”