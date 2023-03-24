Friday, March 24
Prep softball
Lake Wales at Key West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Prep baseball
Coral Shores JV at South Dade JV, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.
Lake Wales at Key West, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 27
Prep Baseball
Marathon at Posnack, 3:30 p.m.
Coral Shores vs TBD
Tuesday, March 28
Monsignor Pace at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
LaSalle at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Somerset Silver Palms at Coral Shores, 6:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
LaSalle at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
Coral Shores at Coral Reef, 4 p.m.
Marathon at Nova, 6:30 p.m.
Prep tennis
Coral Shores at Marathon, 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Berkeley Prep at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Coral Shores at Somerset South Homestead, 5 p.m.
Key West at Miami Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Gulliver Prep at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
LaSalle at Key West, 2:45 p.m.
