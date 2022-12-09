Sports Calendar Dec 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, DEC. 9Prep boys basketballKey West at Marathon, 7 p.m.Prep boys soccerKey West at Coral Reef, 3 p.m.Key West JV at SLAM JV, 3 p.m.Westwood Christian at Marathon, cancelledPrep girls basketballKeys Gate at Coral Shores, 3:30 p.m.Key West at Marathon, 5:30 p.m.Prep girls soccerWestwood Christian at Marathon, cancelledSATURDAY, DEC. 10Prep boys basketballBoyd Anderson at Key West, JV-4/V-6:30 p.m.Prep girls basketballBaron Collier at Key West, 1 p.m.Prep wrestlingKey West at Bear Down Dual at Mater Lakes, 10:30 a.m.MONDAY, DEC. 12Prep girls basketballKey West at St. Brendan, 5 p.m.Gulliver Prep at Marathon, 4 p.m.Coral Shores at Florida Christian, 6 p.m.Prep girls soccerSomerset Silver Palms at Key West, 4 p.m.Marathon at Coral Shores, 4 p.m.TUESDAY, DEC. 13Prep boys basketballCoral Shores at Redland Christian, 5 p.m.Marathon at Archimedean, 6 p.m.Prep girls basketballMonsignor Pace at Key West, 6:30 p.m.WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14Prep girls basketballMarathon at Somerset South Homestead, 4 p.m.Monsignor Pace at Key West, 6:30 p.m.THURSDAY, DEC. 15Prep boys basketballCoral Shores at Marathon, 6:30 p.m.Prep boys soccerMarathon at SLAM, 3 p.m.St. Brendan at Coral Shores, 3:30 p.m.Prep girls basketballCoral Shores at Marathon, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gulliver Prep Marathon Basketball Christianity Soccer Westwood Christian Shore Somerset Recommended for you Trending Now Tropic closes one of four theaters Wilson found guilty in Tree House murder Judith Thompson Gaddis Two people die on Keys waters City releases city manager candidate names Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions