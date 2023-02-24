Saturday, Feb. 25
Prep baseball
Westminster Academy at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
Columbus at Key West, 5 p.m.
Prep softball
AIE Academy at Key West, 2 p.m.
Prep track and field
Key West at Belen Ripoli Relays, 8 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
AFB Academy Hialeah, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Coral Shores at LaSalle, 5 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
Coral Shores at Key West, 4 p.m.
Coral Shores at Marathon, 5:30 p.m.
Prep tennis
Coral Shores (girls only) at Killian, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Coral Shores at Somerset Silver Palms, 3:30 p.m.
Prep boys weightlifting
Coral Shores, Gulliver Prep at Marathon, 3:30 p.m.
Archbishop Carroll at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
Somerset South Homestead at Marathon, 5 p.m.
Marathon at Key West, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Posnack Day at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Carrollton at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
Barbara Goleman at Coral Shores, 3 p.m.
