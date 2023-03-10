FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Prep baseball
True North Classic at Coral Shores, 6:30 p.m.
Palmer Trinity at Marathon, 7 p.m.
Bartow at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
Bartow at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
Prep softball
Santa Fe at Key West, 7 p.m.
Coral Shores at Lourdes Academy, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Coral Shores JV at Keys Gate JV, 10 a.m./12:30 p.m.
Bartow at Key West, 6 p.m.
Chaminade-Madonna at Key West, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Immaculata-LaSalle at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
Prep track and field
Coral Shores, American at Barbara Goleman, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Key West at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Marathon at Ransom Everglades, 6 p.m.
Coral Shores at Coral Reef, 4 p.m.
Key West at Ransom Everglades, 5 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
Archbishop McCarthy at Key West, 4 p.m.
Marathon at Colonial Christian, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
Coral Shores at St. Brendan, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Coral Shores at Riviera Prep, 3 p.m.
Prep boys weightlifting
Marathon, Gulliver at Coral Shores, 3:30 p.m.
Marathon at Monsignor Pace, 3:30 p.m.
Coral Shores at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Key West at Marathon, 2 p.m.
St. Brendan at Coral Shores, 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
School House Prep at Coral Shores, 6:30 p.m.
Archbishop McCarthy at Key West, 6 p.m.
Coral Shores
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.