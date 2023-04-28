Friday, April 28
Prep baseball
SFBC Championship: Marathon vs. Palmer Trinity, 7 p.m.
Miami High at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Key West at Western, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Powerboat racing
RWO 7-Mile Grand Prix, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Bracket 2,3,4,5,6)
Sunday, April 30
RWO 7-Mile Grand Prix
9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Race 1 MOD V / Bracket 7
11 a.m. – Noon Race 2 – Stock 450 / VX
Noon – 1:30 p.m. Open Harbour to all boat traffic
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Race 3 – Super Stock
3:30 – 4 p.m. Race 4 – Super Cat
Tuesday, May 2
District 16-4A semifinals: Key West vs Killian-South Miami winner, 6:30 p.m.
District 16-3A semifinals: Coral Shores at Marathon, 7 p.m.
District 16-2A semifinals: Marathon vs Palmer Trinity, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
District 16-3A Championship: Marathon-Coral Shores winner vs. Keys Gate-Somerset Silver Palms-Somerset South Homestead winner, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
District 16-3A Championship: Key West-Killian-South Miami winner vs. Sunset-St. Brendan winner, 7 p.m.
District 16-4A Championships: Key West vs. St Brendan, 7 p.m.
District 16-2A Championship: Marathon-Palmer Trinity winner vs. Florida Christian-Colonial Christian winner, 7 p.m.
