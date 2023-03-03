Friday, March 3
Prep baseball
Miami Country Day at Marathon, 6 p.m.
West Broward at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
Key West at St. Augustine, 6 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
Key West vs American Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Key West at FHSAA 1A State Championships, 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 4
Key West at Menendez, 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Key West at South Dade, 1 and 3 p.m.
Westminster at Key West, 10 a.m.
Prep track and field
Key West at Big Blue Invitational at Archbishop McCarthy, 8 a.m.
Monday, March 6
Greater Miami Academy at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Coral Shores at Marathon, 6:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian at Key West, 5 p.m.
Florida Christian at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
Key West at Keys Gate, 7 p.m.
Marathon at Hialeah Educational, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Prep boys weightlifting
Marathon, Coral Shores at Gulliver Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Palmer Trinity at Coral Shores, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
Marathon at Coral Shores, 2 p.m.
Key West at LaSalle, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Key West at Cardinal Gibbons, 5 p.m.
Marathon at Somerset South Homestead, 3:30 p.m.
Key West at Palmer Trinity Invite, 8 a.m.
Coral Shores at Monsignor Pace, 2 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.