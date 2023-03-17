Friday, March 17
Prep baseball
Westwood Christian at Marathon, 5:30 p.m.
True North Classic at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
Coral Reef at Coral Shores, 7:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational: Key West vs. Lake Minneola, 10:30 a.m.
Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational: Key West vs. Gulf Coast, 12:30 p.m.
Prep track and field
Key West at Calvary Varsity Invite, 8 a.m.
Saturday, March 18
Miami at Marathon, Noon
Keys Gate JV at Key West JV, Noon and 2:30 p.m.
Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational: Key West vs. Riverdale, 12:30 p.m.
Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational: Key West vs. Pompano Beach, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, March 20
Viera Spring Break Tournament: Key West vs. Braddock, 8 p.m.
Coral Gable Tournament: Coral Shores vs. Ferguson, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Viera Spring Break Tournament: Key West vs Killian, 1 p.m.
Coral Gable Tournament: Coral Shores vs. TBD
Wednesday, March 22
Viera Spring Break Tournament: Key West vs TBD
Thursday, March 23
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.