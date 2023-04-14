Friday, April 14
Prep baseball
Coral Shores at Varela, 3:30 p.m.
Marathon at Miami Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Eustis at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
District 16-1A Championship: Key West against Coral Shores-Palmer Trinity winner vs. Ransom Everglades against Gulliver Prep-Westminster winner, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Keys Gate at Key West, 7 p.m.
Prep boys weightlifting
FHSAA 1A State Championships: Marathon, Coral Shores at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, weight-in 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Marathon at Boca Raton, 11 a.m.
Marathon at Berean Christian, 2:30 p.m.
FHSAA 1A State Championships: Marathon, Coral Shores at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, 8 a.m.
Monday, April 17
Marathon at Gulliver Prep, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Somerset South Homestead at Marathon, 5 p.m.
Coral Shores at LaSalle, 6:30 p.m.
Hialeah Educational at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Redland Christian at Marathon, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Greater Miami at Marathon, 3 p.m.
Mater Bay Academy at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
Prep track and field
District 16-2A Championships: Key West, Coral Shores at Tropical Park, 8 a.m.
Thursday, April 20
Key West at Stoneman Douglas, 6:30 p.m.
Coral Shores at Ransom Everglades, 5 p.m.
District 16-1A Championships: Marathon at Palmer Trinity, 8 a.m.
