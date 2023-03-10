With just three weeks until Key West High School’s Spring Break, balancing work, school, life and extracurricular activities has left many teachers and students overwhelmed and ready for the week-long break. However, there still are a few more critical things to be completed before then.
Through March 16, the last day before break, there is always something happening. Whether it’s the SAT or the PERT test to qualify for dual enrollment, or even the state competition the KWHS Mock Trial competition, which is competing March 9-12. There was a track meet taking place on March 4 and the KWHS Band concert on March 2, along with the many other sports games or matches.
A sophomore at KWHS and a member of the Mock Trial team, Amelia Morffi, states that she is excited for the break from school to get some time to relax. Another sophomore at KWHS, Breana McKenney, agrees, saying that it will give her a “well-deserved break from school.”
This will be very well-needed, since once everyone gets back to school, it’s noticeably busier with Advanced Placement (AP) testing and the final Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) test for ninth and 10th grades will also come up soon, along with the KWHS Drama Club’s showing of the musical, “Mean Girls,” on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13.
For most students, Spring Break is a time to relax and have fun with friends and family. Although River Hughes, a junior at KWHS, is excited to spend time with friends and family, she is also looking forward to having a break from school.
Emily North, a sophomore at KWHS, agrees with River Hughes saying she’s excited to see her sister and spend time with friends. It’s safe to say that the 2023 Spring Break will be very well spent with family and friends. During that week, there will be many things to do such as go on the boat, go fishing or just going to the beach.
It’s safe to say that KWHS teachers, students and staff will have a well-deserved and possibly restful Spring Break. So once school is back in session, they’ll dive back in to complete the remaining two months of the 2022-2023 school year.