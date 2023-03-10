Key West plans for Spring Break 1

Spring Breakers line Smathers Beach.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

With just three weeks until Key West High School’s Spring Break, balancing work, school, life and extracurricular activities has left many teachers and students overwhelmed and ready for the week-long break. However, there still are a few more critical things to be completed before then.

Through March 16, the last day before break, there is always something happening. Whether it’s the SAT or the PERT test to qualify for dual enrollment, or even the state competition the KWHS Mock Trial competition, which is competing March 9-12. There was a track meet taking place on March 4 and the KWHS Band concert on March 2, along with the many other sports games or matches.

