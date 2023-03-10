dark disney

The Reedy Creek Improvement District had been under Disney’s control since 1967.

Recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that gives control of Disney’s self-governing district to the state.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) had been under Disney’s control since 1967, when the Reedy Creek Improvement Act was passed. The act was pushed for by Walt Disney himself after he saw the success of his first park in California. He wanted to establish a resort on the East Coast of the United States. However, he felt like his visions for the resort would be better carried out if he had more independence in the form of his own specialized government.