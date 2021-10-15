Stress can consume people’s lives like a ravenous wolf gobbles up its prey; however, it can be handled.
As early decision application deadlines are approaching, students must manage their time well to reduce the amount of stress in their lives.
Jaiden Troilo, a senior at Key West High School, shares his personal experience with the application process. “For me, applying to colleges has been a long ordeal, but it does not have to be stressful.”
Troilo elaborates, “Even though I am applying to some high-level schools, and schools like the Naval Academy that require a lot of extra steps and a longer process, I have been able to manage it all very well. If anything, applying to colleges while also balancing a full school schedule and a sport has taught me work management, goal setting skills and how to stay on top of things I want to get done.”
Alexander Wilson, another senior at KWHS, adds by offering some helpful advice for students who will be applying to colleges in the future: “... do something every day. It is incredibly easy to get overwhelmed with information and things to do, but you have to remember you have a decent amount of time to get it done.”
Wilson continues, “Do not get pressured to do everything alone- ask for help from teachers, friends, counselors, and others! Everybody has a unique view that may help you figure out what you want to do. I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for some of my mentors, both at the high school and at the Key West Learning Center.”
Rosa Nafrere, President of the Class of 2022 Executive Board, concurs, “My advice for any KWHS students that will be applying to college is to book an appointment with Mr. Wright at the learning center. He has made the college application process so much less stressful for me and he’s helped me so much by looking over my application and essays to make sure they look as great as possible.”
Having a plan, goals, and outside assistance during the application process can only be beneficial. It alleviates immense pressure and simplifies an otherwise difficult task. Students undergo a variety of stressors, but with a strategy, anyone can strip the stress from the application process.