As graduation nears, more and more people are committing to college. The next four years of someone’s life is a huge decision and Alexander Wilson is proud to say that he will be attending the University of Florida.
With an impressive SAT score of 1,540, Alexander has the highest score in Key West High School history. In his four years, he has been extremely successful with a GPA of 4.573 and with his role as captain of the Academic Challenge team, he and his team placed fifth in the state. He also is the current president of the President of Interact, head tutor of the Keys Learning Center, a member of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. As the well-rounded student he is, Alexander is also a tenor in the KWHS VIPs Chorus.
“Originally, I had reached out to schools like Harvard, Duke, and Yale, and after application season, I was accepted into Duke,” Alexander explained, “However, I quickly decided that the University of Florida was the best option for me. Next fall, I’ll be a Gator!”
In the future, he plans on majoring in Behavioral Cognitive Neuroscience to become a cognitive researcher. “In college, I’m most excited to meet like-minded people and explore opportunities in many different fields,” Alexanders states, “Although I’m majoring in BCN, I plan on simultaneously studying in music, biology, Spanish, and more.”
Alexander is more than excited to join school organizations and clubs and stated that he plans on, “joining many student organizations based around vocal performance, neuroscience, community research and more.”
“I hope I’ve shown that you should involve yourself in as many different activities as possible, as that’s the best way to find out what you like,” Alexander explained, “When coming back to KWHS, I hope to see improved student-teacher relationships and equal involvement in students’ activities. I think one of the major issues of high school is that some students never take part in activities because of nerves, stereotypes, etc. These assumptions end up causing missed opportunities, and we must do our best to do away with that.”
Alexander’s future is extremely bright, and the Snapper staff and the Class of 2022 wish him the best of luck!