As college decision day is nearing, very few Key West High School students already know where they are headed.
One of the few, Dekyus Dickerson, a senior at KWHS, has officially committed as a part of the Class of 2026 at Harvard University, the No. 1 university internationally. With an acceptance rate of only 5%, this achievement is beyond fantastic and extremely commendable.
Dekyus moved to Key West for his senior year, coming from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Based on his last high school’s grade point average scale, Dekyus had a 4.78 GPA, but at the KWHS’s scale, it was considered a 4.3.
Proving his intellectual abilities, his SAT score was a whopping 1,500. Dekyus plans on majoring in biological sciences and minoring in psychology so that one day he can become a doctor or psychiatrist.
“I found out I got accepted at the [little league] softball field right before my niece’s game, and I was yelling to tell my brother that I got in,” Dekyus explained, “I celebrated with all the players and parents and my family. I didn’t expect to get into any Ivy [League] schools, let alone Harvard, so I was completely shocked.”
Dekyus is ready to explore all the opportunities that Harvard has to offer and is enthusiastic to meet new people. “I’m literally going to be working with some of the smartest people in the world, so I’m excited to see how I’ll evolve along with them,” disclosed Dekyus. “I’ll also have access to some of the best professors and learning environments in the world, so I don’t think there’s a better university for me to study at.”
Dekyus has a lot waiting for him and his future is extremely bright. Good luck to you from the Snapper staff and the class of 2022!