Every day, people make decisions: who to text, what to wear, where to eat. Many of these choices are somewhat unimportant and meaningless. However, there comes a time in a student’s life where they must make one of the greatest decisions they may face; where, or if, they will attend college. The seniors of Key West High School have finally reached this final decision of their high school careers.
Siddharth Singh, a senior at KWHS, had an extremely difficult time with his choices. Singh shared, “At the beginning of application season I had no confidence in myself, and even with the first few rejections, I wasn’t happy. After getting into these schools, I realized how blessed I am to even be able to consider these schools, better yet get accepted.” He was then accepted by the University of Florida, American University, University of Pittsburgh, George Washington University, Georgetown University, Emory University, as well as two Ivy League schools: the University of Pennsylvania and Brown University.
As the stress of applications and waiting for acceptances ended, a new anxiety filled the air: picking which university to attend. Singh explained the grueling process he went through to make his choice. “I decided that letting up on an Ivy League was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up on. However, that was the easiest decision. The hard part was choosing. It took me weeks of thought, and I even visited (and loved) both schools.”
After great deliberation, Singh came to a conclusion. “I finally made the decision to commit to Brown because of how much I loved the people and the campus,” Singh said, adding “I can’t express how thankful and relieved I am to be attending such an amazing school. I have no regrets. Everyone I spoke to made sure to tell me to choose where I’d be the happiest and I have no doubts in my mind that I made the right decision.”
With the relief and peace in the air from finally being able to make such a difficult choice, joy began to settle into Singh’s heart. Singh revealed, “I am so excited to attend Brown in the fall, and I am quite literally counting down the days till I get to move in on-campus and start a new chapter in my life. It doesn’t feel real right now, but I know it will happen very fast, I’m just trying to enjoy the little time I have in my small home before I change my life forever.”
This Ivy League bound scholar struggled making his decision, but he had some advice for those who also had issues. “The best thing I can say is choose whichever school makes you happy. You can get the same education at almost any school, but what you can’t get at any school is happiness. I chose Brown because I think that I will be happier there than any of my other choices. Not to say that the other choices were bad schools, Brown was just right for me.”
When making this possibly life-altering decision, the easiest way to choose is to pick what brings you joy. Determining this decision doesn’t need to be a hassle, as long as you pick what is right for you.