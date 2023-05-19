Supporting senior goal-getters

From right, Key West girls lacrosse players Rachel Owens, Devan Bittner, Michaela Kevalova, Kathryn ‘Katie’ Collins, Sophia Felini, Ada Van Loon and Bella Marchiano throw up ‘Ws’ after a win.

 Photo by Ella Hall

The last four years of high school have been a long, winding journey for the graduating Class of 2023. This school year is speedily coming to an end, so it is important to remember who has helped the seniors make it through the last 18 years.

The seniors of Key West High School’s two-consecutive district championship-winning girls lacrosse team took the time to look back at the supporters who guided them toward their success on and off the field. All of the players owe their work ethic and dedication to the sport to their parents.