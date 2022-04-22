Adventures have inspired many incredible things like the unification of the world through the Silk Road or the wonderful works of Hemingway or Kerouac. Exploring new languages, foods, and cultures can be extremely exciting. Everyone, especially teenagers, can benefit from venturing into exhilarating places.
Siarah Singh, a sophomore at Key West High School (KWHS), divulged all the fun she had while in Italy earlier this year. Singh revealed, “Traveling to Italy was one of the best experiences I’ve had in my life. The scenery was gorgeous, the food was to die for, and being able to walk aimlessly through the towns and always ending up finding something, was so cool.”
Singh elaborated on how much the experience taught her. “Being able to see Italian culture in action was extremely beneficial to me. Having to learn how to get around in a place where I didn’t know the language was a really good challenge for me and obligated me to learn many things ... It is so interesting and exciting to see the countless cultural differences to the United States and being able to learn from them.”
Emily Bracher, a KWHS senior, can also attest to the life-changing impact traveling can have on an adolescent. During Bracher’s freshman year of high school, she had the privilege of visiting England. Bracher shared, “Through this, I have definitely benefited as I was opened up to a different world of cultures as England is a mixing pot of customs from all of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Also, I learned more about England’s history itself. During my time there, I was without my parents so I became pretty independent which will help me a lot in college.”
Another world traveler, Roan Milleli, a sophomore at KWHS, disclosed his own adventures. Milleli has been all through Scandanvia, which includes Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as Costa Rica. He commented on his world travels. “It was amazing, I learned so much about the world around me and met so many new awesome people! I would recommend it to anyone and everyone!”
Milleli continued, “Traveling would be such a great thing for anyone who wants to experience different cultures and have new experiences in life! When you travel you learn so much more about the rest of the world and it makes you a better person!” Traversing the globe aids in cultivating more well-rounded, well-adjusted members of society. Bracher agreed on the importance of traveling the world. “I would definitely recommend traveling to everyone. I feel like everyone deserves the chance to see the rest of the world.”
If you have a chance, take it!