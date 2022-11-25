On Monday, Oct. 21, Taylor Swift’s most recent album, “Midnights,” was released. When it was put out, it was the talk of the music industry. Ten songs from her album carried all the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. The three that did not make the top 10 still got in the top 100.
During her career, Taylor Swift has made 17 albums, her most recent being “Midnights.” The album, according to what she wrote online, is composed of 13 songs about 13 nights throughout her life.
The songs in “Midnights” consist of “Anti-hero,” “Lavender Rain,” and “Midnight Rain.” “Anti-hero” is also the top song in Billboard’s Top 100. The album was not just made by Taylor Swift, but also with a few other notable songwriters, composers and producers.
One of the people who helped Taylor Swift produce the album was Jack Antonoff, a music composer who worked on the soundtracks for “Jumanji”: “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Love,” “Simon, “Fifty Shades Darker,” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” He has also worked on the music video for Bejeweled and Taylor’s other song “Lover.”
Although other artists have had multiple songs in Billboard’s Top 10 spots, Taylor Swift’s songs took all 10 spots, plus a few more in the Top 100. According to Billboard, the Beatles and Michael Jackson only got around five tracks in the top 10.
The closest person to get those 10 spots was Drake, getting nine out of 10 in 2021. However, the chart is based on sales, radio play and streaming. The hype and suspense built for her long-awaited album when it was released. The nonstop sales, radio play and streams pushed her to the top.
Today, Taylor’s songs are no longer in the top 10 at the same time. However, “Anti-hero,” one of the hit songs in “Midnights” is still No. 1. Despite getting the top spot on Apple Music and YouTube’s song charts, “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna was blocked from the top spot on the Billboard 100 by “Anti-Hero.” Additionally, “Anti-Hero” is in its second week in the No. 1 spot. Rihanna’s song had also lost streams when it was released; however, being one of the songs in the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” it will likely gain more attention since the movie was predicted to make at least $175 million in the first few days of its release.
The Billboard Top 100 song chart shows songs popularity from people streaming and listening to them. However, the streaming amount does not necessarily mean it is a good song, just that it is popular. The songs currently in the top 10 are popular songs of well-known superstars. Hopefully, in the future, we will see more songs by lesser-known artists.