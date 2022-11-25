Taylor Swift makes history at American Music Awards 2022 as most awarded act

Taylor Swift at this year’s American Music Awards.

 Photo provided

On Monday, Oct. 21, Taylor Swift’s most recent album, “Midnights,” was released. When it was put out, it was the talk of the music industry. Ten songs from her album carried all the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. The three that did not make the top 10 still got in the top 100.

During her career, Taylor Swift has made 17 albums, her most recent being “Midnights.” The album, according to what she wrote online, is composed of 13 songs about 13 nights throughout her life.