school stress of testing

With the school year ending, testing season begins for most teenagers. The Florida Mandated End of Course (EOC) and Advanced Placement exams (AP) started last week, and Key West High School (KWHS) finals week is steadily approaching. During this final stretch, teens can get extremely worn out and stressed from studying, testing, assignments and any extracurricular activities that are still going on.

Most classes are pushing out review packets, final projects and even some last-minute assignments. This stressful crunch-time schoolwork can make high school students feel fatigued and overall exhausted. Some push through, however, and even spend extra time working on their extracurriculars.

