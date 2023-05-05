lemon tucker

Don Lemon, left, and Tucker Carlson

Recently, two important American news figures, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, were fired from their networks (Fox and CNN, respectively). This has driven up the amount of discussion about the current state of American media and the importance of journalistic integrity in the current age. This short editorial will explore the aforementioned importance of journalistic integrity and the effects that partisanship has brought on the circulation of information and news.

Partisanship, as defined by Oxford Languages, is “prejudice in favor of a particular cause; bias.” Partisanship has existed since the first humans were born thousands of years ago and has also been a central issue many people have dealt with in the past.