In honor of females’ beloved event in March, Women’s History Month, let’s not only reflect on the brilliant women in the past but also the present. Women’s History Month isn’t just about celebrating the past generations of females, but also the ones who are making history right now.
LizzoKnown for her Grammy-nominated song “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo, an American singer, dancer and flute player, is not only a woman of many talents but an activist for body image. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” explained Lizzo to Stylist. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”
Coming from a minority background, Lizzo also shouts out the message of “Black beauty” to her fans. Represented in her music videos, song lyrics, etc., she shows that melanin in the skin is beautiful, and being confident in it is what matters.
Oksana MastersA 2021 Olympic Team USA rower, Oksana Masters, has dealt numerous hardships in her lifetime, but that hasn’t stopped her from reaching her goals. Masters was abandoned by her parents after her birth, and continued the first seven years of her life fighting for survival in Ukrainian orphanages.
At the age of 13, both of Masters’ legs were amputated, making physical activity a challenge. Masters’ became adopted in America around the same age, her adoptive mother eventually guiding her to the road of success: rowing. “The moment I got into that boat, everything changed,” said Masters to People. “I was able to throw all of my anger, all of my fear, into it.” All her aggression led Masters to being a 10-time summer and winter Paralympian medalist and, most importantly, a role model for females with disabilities.
Keke PalmerKeke Palmer, an American actress, has one mission in mind for young girls: to pursue their dreams. In 2014, Palmer was a member of the organization Saving Our Daughters, non-profit helping girls overcome bullying, mental health issues and low self-esteem. Since then she has added her own twist to the program, Saving Our Cinderellas. Palmer’s twist focuses on teaching confidence and leadership skills in young girls of color by using acting and the arts.
Nemonte NenquimoAn indigenous Waorani woman, Nemonte Nenquino, founded the Ceibo Alliance, which is used to protect her native land in Ecuador. Nenquino’s work has helped protect about 500,000 acres of the Amazonian rainforest and Waorani territory against oil industries. She received a Goldman Prize and a “Champion of the Earth” honor from the United Nations (UN) Environmental Program in December 2020. Nenquino continues to serve justice to her native lands to this day.
Emily PennEmily Penn, the founder of her marine science company eXXpedition, uses an all-female crew of scientists, journalists and activists to research the causes and solutions to ocean pollution. This allows women pursuing STEM a chance in the professional scientific fields, as it is a challenging occupation of interest to be noticed as a woman.
During the 2020 pandemic year, Penn launched SHiFT, an online platform to help people find ways to reduce plastic dependence and combat pollution in their own homes. Although COVID-19 slowed progress down for most organizations, Penn was determined to make a change one website click at a time.
Although each woman has a different “activist moment,” each female has changed the way other women have perceived limits on what they can and can’t do. These women have not only made history for themselves, but for others in the world.