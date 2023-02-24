Python challenge

Florida Python Challenge participants removed 231 invasive Burmese pythons during a 10-day period in 2022.

 Photo provided by FWC

Burmese pythons are an invasive species that likely found their way to Florida during exotic pet trades in the 1990s. The pythons have thrived since joining the ecosystems of Florida, even establishing breeding colonies from Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in western Palm Beach County to Key Largo. The species is so invasive that python hunts have been hosted to try and limit the population.

A team that tracks behaviors of small mammals — like raccoons and possums — may have found a new way to track down the invasive species.

