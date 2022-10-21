conch pride

When the students of Key West High School think of stress, anxiety and overbooked schedules, most of the time, they think of their own lives filled with homework, after-school activities, and sports. What they do not consider is the teachers who run around and attempt to do everything all at once. Students tend not always appreciate the teachers who do so much for them to succeed.

However, teachers noticed the extra effort from some of their peers and took the opportunity to nominate these extraordinary few for the Teacher of the Year award.