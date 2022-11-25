A black void speckled with sparkling balls of fire and a tiny blue and green rock floating among them. This rock is filled with billions of creatures called humans. These humans use their senses to comprehend the other living things around them and the environment they have been placed in. They look up to the skies and try to explain the unexplainable.
Space has fascinated the human race ever since our eyes moved upward so we could see the dazzling world above. It is vast and filled with countless other solar systems with their own stars and planets. The ever-expanding universe is an intriguing puzzle for humanity to attempt to solve. Questions bounce through the minds of confused humans all across the globe. Where does it end? How did it begin? How will it end? How big is it? Is there more than one universe?
The universe continues to grow larger and larger every day, but our brains cannot begin to comprehend this fact. All we have ever known are things that terminate. Places have boundaries and limits, but the concept of somewhere never ending seems odd. We accept infinity and irrational numbers to be endless because they aren’t tangible, but the universe is real. We can see it before us. It could even be touched by those lucky enough.
Thinking about the universe and the possibility of multiple unending universes is a foreign and strange thought. At times, it hurts my head to think about it and makes me start to spiral. However, we do not need to fully understand the universe to appreciate its beauty. Due to how far away these stars look and how light travels, we can look out and marvel at the memories told by the night sky from millions of years ago. The greens, pinks, reds and various other colors paint the sky and cause awe to fill our minds.
Space creates the opportunity to wonder about ideas humanity does not understand and admire its majesty. The universe is massive and we are so tiny within it. However, as a species, this very fact unites us and brings us together.