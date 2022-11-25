A black void speckled with sparkling balls of fire and a tiny blue and green rock floating among them. This rock is filled with billions of creatures called humans. These humans use their senses to comprehend the other living things around them and the environment they have been placed in. They look up to the skies and try to explain the unexplainable.

Space has fascinated the human race ever since our eyes moved upward so we could see the dazzling world above. It is vast and filled with countless other solar systems with their own stars and planets. The ever-expanding universe is an intriguing puzzle for humanity to attempt to solve. Questions bounce through the minds of confused humans all across the globe. Where does it end? How did it begin? How will it end? How big is it? Is there more than one universe?

