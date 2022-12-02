Twitching leaves a person completely and utterly helpless. Muscle spasms occur randomly and cannot be controlled. For some individuals who have been diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, these spasms happen more frequently and can be a struggle to live with.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Tourette’s Syndrome is a nervous system condition that causes tics. Typically, stressful situations worsen tics while relaxing situations tend to subdue the symptoms. Tics fall into two categories: motor and vocal.