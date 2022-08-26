Tilikum at SeaWorld

Tilikum was a killer whale in captivity at SeaWorld until its death on Jan. 6, 2017.

 Photo provided

In recent years, there has been a major pushback on zoos in America. Many pro-animal organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have written articles showing the ways animals are being treated in zoos. There have also been opposing groups, saying that the animals are treated with care. There have been cases in favor of both sides, but is there a right answer?

Zoos average a profit of roughly $22.5 billion annually in America. They are a large contributor to the economy and have more than 200 locations in just the United States. The profit is impossible to ignore and shows how much animal showcases are enjoyed by the masses. The main argument that the pro-zoos side often makes is that zoos are needed for the conservation of animals and endangered species.