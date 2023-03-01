On Feb. 12, this year’s Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Various stories were at play as people anticipated the game. Super Bowl LVII pitted the top two candidates for the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player award and the first pair of African American quarterbacks against each other: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Andy Reid’s storyline was also interesting. Reid has been the head coach of the Cheifs since 2016, but from 1999 to 2012 he acted as the Eagles head coach.
However, the most exciting plot line was seeing the first pair of brothers play against each other. No. 62, Jason Kelce, the center for the Eagles, was set to play against his younger brother No. 87, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs. During the 2022 season, the two brothers documented their success on their podcast, "New Heights."
On their podcast, the Kelce brothers have discussed everything from their wins and losses to QB sneaks and the ring around the rosy play. Last season, the Kelces hosted and interviewed many guests such as Paul Rudd, Hurts, Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski and their parents.
In the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, the friendly competition between the brothers was displayed on America’s stage. Although Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately came out on top, their love and respect for each other as players and people remained apparent as they embraced after the game.
While this game was a historic moment in the NFL, it was rather emotional for both brothers, not for the reasons many might expect. In their post-game autopsy of the Super Bowl on their podcast, the Kelce brothers shed some tears about seeing their mother on the field.
Jason Kelce shared, “She was on top of the world for a week. It was so cool to see her celebrate with us; it was an awesome moment. I was so happy for her to get her moment. Ironically, you lose the super bowl, and you're crying after the game and they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy.”
Travis Kelce also expressed his feelings about the kindness his mother felt that week. “America, the football world, I can’t thank you enough for jumping on board; enjoying our family the way you did; supporting our family the way you did. One of the coolest feelings in the world is seeing your family accepted. I’ll remember what happened that week leading up to that game more than I’ll remember that game. We knew they deserved the credit they got that week.”
The bond of two brothers was tested on America’s biggest stage, and it came out stronger than ever. Both Kelces claim that competing against each other in the race to the top this season has brought them closer together than ever before.