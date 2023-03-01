On Feb. 12, this year’s Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Various stories were at play as people anticipated the game. Super Bowl LVII pitted the top two candidates for the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player award and the first pair of African American quarterbacks against each other: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Andy Reid’s storyline was also interesting. Reid has been the head coach of the Cheifs since 2016, but from 1999 to 2012 he acted as the Eagles  head coach.

However, the most exciting plot line was seeing the first pair of brothers play against each other. No. 62, Jason Kelce, the center for the Eagles, was set to play against his younger brother No. 87, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs. During the 2022 season, the two brothers documented their success on their podcast, "New Heights."