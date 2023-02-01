Horror novelist Paul G. Tremblay’s “The Cabin at the End of the World” is a home-invasion story set against a (possible) apocalyptic backdrop. The perfect fodder for a spooky filmmaker like M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “Signs,” “Lady in the Water,” et al.).
Shyamalan wrote the final screenplay and retitled it “The Knock at the Cabin.” His movie version is currently showing in theaters.
The story: A young family — dads Andrew and Eric, and their little daughter Wen — are vacationing at a remote, lakeside cabin when taken hostage by four strangers. This quartet say they’ve experienced a series of visions from God telling them that the world is about to end. But, they insist, this disaster can be stopped by the sacrifice.
Are we to believe their fantastic claim? These intruders are clearly determined to make the family — and us — believe their nightmarish end-of-the-world scenario.
Andrew and Eric (Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Goff) are determined to protect Wen (Kristen Cui). Leonard (Dave Bautista) and his thugs (Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint) see things differently.
But is anyone safe?
People begin to die. But for what? Is an apocalypse truly taking place?
Images of planes falling out of the sky and dams bursting and episodes of bird flu would suggest so. One would almost hope that it’s true, else members of the captive family and of the captors are dying for naught.
But we’re not quite sure who to believe.
The movie extracts its terrors from a profound sense of uncertainty. “The very essence of our existence is ambiguous,” says Paul Tremblay. “We don’t know the answers to the biggest questions of life.”
A quick surfing of streaming video channels turns up a spate of recent apocalyptic movies. What is it about our times that makes this theme so prolific? Do we subconsciously fear that our society is in danger, that an end is near?
“It’s a weird feeling,” says Tremblay. “I think it’s why people read end-of-the-world stories because there is that weird thrill of, ‘What would this actually be like to experience?’ Even though it’s the most horrific thing that could possibly happen.”
“The Knock at the Cabin” would suggest this is the case.
Stephen King calls the story “thought-provoking and terrifying.”