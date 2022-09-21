ISLAMORADA — A 20-year-old Boynton Beach man died Friday after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Harry Jeanniton was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward Bud N’ Mary’s Marina. The U.S. Coast Guard met the boat halfway.
Waiting paramedics transported Jeanniton to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.
Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.
