One of Key West’s most notable indigenous delicacies, the mango, is to take center stage Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25, when the island city’s seventh annual Mango Fest salutes the flavorful fruit and its heritage.

The summer festival honors the sweet tropical treat, sometimes called the “king of fruit,” that has been a staple in Florida Keys recipes for generations. Mango trees are abundant in the Keys and mangoes, generally available from late May through October, are typically used in dishes ranging from salads to seafood sauces and desserts.

