Once again, the holiday season will kick off with the annual performance of Händel’s "Messiah" at the Key West United Methodist Church, Old Stone Church, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
“This year will be our 38th consecutive annual performance of the world's most famous and beloved oratorio. We hope that people can take a little time out of their very hectic holiday season to listen to the glorious music and remember the ‘reason for the season’,” said James Cutty, director of music at the Old Stone Church, and conductor of the annual production.
"It's always an exciting event because we never know until 2 p.m. on that day how many singers we will have! We have locals, snowbirds, residents throughout the Keys and sometimes as far away as Miami who come to sing with us. And to make it an earlier evening for our audience and performers, this year's performance will be at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m."
Accompaniment for the concert will be provided by Tim Peterson on piano and Dr. Ann McFarland on organ. This year’s soloists include Jim Carter, Trey Forsythe, Heather Caruthers, Ann McFarland, Kathy LeTarte and Sandy Walters.
Singers who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event, should arrive for the 2 to 4:30 p.m. rehearsal by 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Interested singers should contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341 for information. Music will be provided.
As always, this performance is a gift to the community and admission is free. All are invited to a reception following the performance.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Key West United Methodist Church is located at 600 Eaton St.