Since the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has become popular, there have been numerous launches and events. Some of the most watched being the Apollo 11 launch, the International Space Station launches and the series of Artemis launches.
In 1961, NASA kicked off the dream to land on the moon. In just 10 launches, they successfully put a man on the moon. In doing that, they beat the Soviet Union to that goal. They also made President John F. Kennedy proud, since he laid out an ambitious goal to land a man on the moon before the end of that decade.
The launch that made it to the lunar surface was Apollo 11. On the Apollo 11 spacecraft, there was Commander Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon, Command Module pilot Micheal Collins and Lunar Module pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin. As Commander Armstrong was stepping out of the man-made spacecraft onto the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, 650 million people watched as Armstrong said the renowned phrase, “... one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
A few years later, the most expensive object made by humans made its debut launch into space. That object is the International Space Station (ISS). To make this project possible, the United States and Russia decided to merge their individual plans into one facility. President Ronald Reagan also gave NASA the confirmation to build it within 10 years.
On Nov. 20, 1998, the first part of the ISS, Zarya Control Module, launched from Kazakhstan in a Russian rocket. Once it was assembled, the first Russian crew went up there. From then, there have been numerous other crews.
On Nov. 16, 2022, the Artemis 1 launch set the stage to go back to the moon during the 21st century. Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 are the rockets that will hold the first person of color and woman going to the moon. In the Artemis program, NASA hopes to grow a lunar economy and build a skilled workforce.
The technology that will be able to get the astronauts to the moon is the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft. Through this program, NASA hopes to influence and encourage the next generation of astronauts, engineers, astrophysicists and even some future journalists.
From the beginning of space exploration to now, people all over the world have contributed and been influenced by space corporations all over the world. NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and others have been creating, exploring and discovering, and will keep going for generations to come.