BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Shawn Brown - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Ericson Holt - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • John Bartus - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • Ty Thurman - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER

  • The Temptations - 7 p.m. Saturday

EVENTS LAWN PERRY HOTEL

  • Nick Norman, Lewis Brice, Nick Walter and the Chicktatoes - 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Ukulele Night - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Happy Dog - 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Guerra Grooves - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Mike Emerson Quartet - 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Skank Sunday - 5:30 p.m. soundcheck Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Lamont Landers - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Aaron Hudkins - Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Robert Albury - 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Alex Anthony - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Reggie Sullivan Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

HOGFISH BAR & GRILL

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Who’s Bad: Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute - 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Nick Norman, Lewis Brice - Backstage Listening Room 7 p.m. Sunday
  • The Kingston Trio - 8 p.m. Sunday

KIKI’S

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Alfonse - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • B-Man and Me-Shell - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Raven Cooper - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Coconut Koalas - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Eric Berube - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Steve Wik - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas - 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday

RUM ROW at GATES HOTEL

  • Michael Keeth - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tom Taylor - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Angel Raigoza - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Micah Reed - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • 3HG - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Rick Fusco Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Jered Schleicher — Pillow Weight - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Sam Carlson - 1 p.m. Wednesday 
  • Charlie Miller - 5 p.m. Wednesday; 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Thursday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • KC Johns - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST RESORT PINEAPPLE POOL

  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Allen - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Steve Wik - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
  • Marjorie Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • David Dow - 8 to 11 p.m. Monday

TOASTED COCONUT at 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Just George - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • John Solinski - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 11 to 2 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday