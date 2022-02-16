BLUE HEAVEN

  • Chris Thomas, Kenny Fradley - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday

BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Marshall Morlock - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Howard Livingston Trio - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Lara Thurston - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob Garza - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Cory Young - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spear - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens Skipper Kripitz & Friends - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Tony Baltimore — Wilde Awake - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • The Happy Dog - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • J and the Causeways - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Claire Finley, Jason Lamson - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Ericson Holt, Matt Backer - 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Chris Bellamy - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Mike Veal Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Andy Wescott Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Tony Sands’ Rat Pack Tribute - 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Livingston Taylor - 8 p.m. Monday

KIKI’S

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

OCEANS EDGE RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Mary Spear - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Billy Rueggar - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Aaron Blumer - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday: A tribute to Paul Cotton
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Jeff Clark Trio - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Monday, Tuesday; 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Quartet - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Naked Karate Girls - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • Pat Shepard - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • The Throw Ups - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas, Pete Jarvis - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Monday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Sheldon Benton - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Mike Mammarino - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Zach Day - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Michelle Naughton - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence and Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Izzy Zaidman - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jared Schleicher — Pillow Weight - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Erica Sunshine Lee - 11 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Pat Guadagno - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Dogwood - Noon Sunday; 1 p.m. Monday
  • Ryan Doyle - 5 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 24
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 pm. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH CAFE

  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

STONE SOUP GALLERY

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

TWO FRIENDS

  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday