BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Capt. Bill - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ty Thurman - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

CASA MARINA

  • Craig Jolly - 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Happy Dog - 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday; 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • And Westcott’s Electrified Trio - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday
  • Tony Baltimore, Hiram Garzaro - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Oren Polak - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Randy McCalister - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Aaron Hudkins - Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Peter Mayer - 8 p.m. Monday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Alfonse - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Larry Smith - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Craig Jolly - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

THE REACH

  • Craig Jolly - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

SALTY FROG

  • Craig Jolly - 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
  • A.J. Stamper & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Raven Cooper Band - 6:45 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Raven Cooper Trio - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Sushi Roll Band - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Fat Mezz - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Jonathan William Trio - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Monday; 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Brian Roberts - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Adrienne Z - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Sun Head - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Belle Jampol - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Michelle Travis - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Seth Kessel - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Charlie Miller - 5 p.m. Wednesday;1 p.m. Sunday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Monday, Tuesday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Scott Kirby - 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Seth Kessel Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Monday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Alfonse - 4 to 7 p.m. Monday